API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.92 on Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00008411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $108.37 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,782.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,611,817 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

