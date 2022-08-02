Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.04.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.12.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.