Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.16.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.12.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 881,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 351,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 675,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 73,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

