APY.Finance One Day Volume Reaches $320.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $308,809.21 and approximately $320.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

