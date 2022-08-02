Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Arbor Realty Trust traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.62. 30,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,765,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 6.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.88%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

