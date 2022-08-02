ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of ARCB opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

