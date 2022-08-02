Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,840. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $466.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

