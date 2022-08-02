ArdCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $27,031.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.32 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

