Arena Investors LP Acquires Shares of 4,040 Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEKK. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

