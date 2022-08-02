Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $125.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.26.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.67.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arista Networks by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.