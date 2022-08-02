Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $163.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

