Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

