Artivion (AORT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts expect Artivion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Artivion has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.