Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Ascendant Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:ASND opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$21.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.07.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

