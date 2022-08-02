Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Ascendant Resources Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of TSE:ASND opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$21.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.07.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.