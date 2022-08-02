ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.48 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. ASD has a market cap of $53.48 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.84 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00126730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

