Aspiriant LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.84.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

