Aspiriant LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $412,621,367 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.04 and its 200-day moving average is $530.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

