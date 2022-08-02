Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,002,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.38.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $891.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $931.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $726.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.