Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Buys 4,659 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64.

