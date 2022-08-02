Astra Space (ASTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astra Space Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
