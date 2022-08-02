Astra Space (ASTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Astra Space by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astra Space by 82.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Astra Space by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

