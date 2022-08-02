Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.89-$21.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87 billion-$3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $5.85 on Tuesday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 820,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. Atkore has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,485. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 77.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $787,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

