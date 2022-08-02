Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 4,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,298. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.