AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Cut by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

