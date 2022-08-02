AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Down to $24.05

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $23.17. AudioCodes shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 1,706 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $680.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 329.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 803,772 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 369,380 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $6,208,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

