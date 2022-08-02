Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.09) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.30) to GBX 498 ($6.10) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.80.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

