Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $84.09. 4,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,922. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

