Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVYA. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.38. Avaya has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Avaya by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Avaya by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

