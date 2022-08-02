AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in July

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,447.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVEVF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.84) to GBX 2,310 ($28.31) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($34.00) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.76) to GBX 2,400 ($29.41) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 3,625 ($44.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,555.71.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

