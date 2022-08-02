Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.38.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

