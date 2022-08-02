Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $619,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ISD opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.