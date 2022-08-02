Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

