Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,602,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Shares of AFL opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.