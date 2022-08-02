Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 201.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

EZPW opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $460.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.09. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.54 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

