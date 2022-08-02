Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,866 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

