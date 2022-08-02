Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

