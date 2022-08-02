Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

