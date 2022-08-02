Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE:ZIM opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.24. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

