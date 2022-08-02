Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$455.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.18 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

AVID traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.