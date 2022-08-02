B. Riley Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

