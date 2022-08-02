B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Down 34.0% in July

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYT opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

