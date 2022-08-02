BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 900

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 870 ($10.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.03) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.54) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 881.60 ($10.80).

LON:BA opened at GBX 787 ($9.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,430.91. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 719.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

