Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 485,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 132,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,437. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.