Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Insider Transactions at Ballantyne Strong
In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,051,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
