Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0067

Banano (BAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 9% against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $126,907.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,101.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,325,532 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.