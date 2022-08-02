Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.70) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.86) to €6.60 ($6.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

