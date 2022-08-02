Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading 9.7% Higher

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 11,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 17,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

