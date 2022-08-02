Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 46.0% in July

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BMA. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,813. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $831.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.31. Banco Macro had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $489.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

