Banco Santander Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,300 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 436% compared to the typical volume of 988 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.2 %

Banco Santander Company Profile

SAN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 312,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,525. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

