Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

