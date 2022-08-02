Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
NYSE:CIB opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.
Institutional Trading of Bancolombia
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.