Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

